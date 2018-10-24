Halloween: Not-to-be-missed spooky events set for the Skegness area

Get into the ‘spirit’ of Halloween this year with various spooky events taking place around the Skegness and Spilsby areas.

For young children and families, the Hildreds shopping centre in Skegness is holding ‘Beauty and the Beast’ themed activities and a trick or treat trail.

The Hildreds' Beauty and the Beast Halloween grotto.

The beastly fun kicks of this Saturday, from 11am-3pm, with selfie opportunities and craft workshops.

Centre manager, Steve Andrews said: “Halloween is always a magical time at the Hildreds and this year will be no exception. We are really looking forward to welcoming visitors to the centre and love to see all of the spooky costumes. The shop staff will all be dressed up too.”

Something for adults and older children is causing a stir at Gunby Hall near Spilsby. The National Trust site is hosting a terrifying walk through its creepy 18th century hall - with dark rooms and skin-crawling music and ‘Gunby ghosts’ hiding in wait to make daring participants jump out of their skin. This takes place on Saturday, from 11am-5pm (last admission 4pm). Normal admission prices apply (entry is free for National Trust members).

Those with a fear of clowns may want to avoid Escape (Skegness) this year - with its ‘Carnival of Curiosities’. Participants at the attraction, in Skegness Pier arcade, will be locked inside a mysterious room for 60 minutes as they try to figure out how to escape. This is suitable for groups of 2-6 people. Entry is £17.50 adults and £12.50 for under 16s. To book call 01754 761341.

Are you brave enough to visit Gunby Hall? EMN-180510-110044001

Dare you venture inside the ‘Pyscho Mansion’ at Fantasy Island? The maniacal mansion is part of the Ingoldmells attraction’s ‘Fear Island’ entertainment which returns again this year, There is also a ‘Carivhell’ and ‘Temple of Terror’ to explore. Scare-seekers have until November 4 to brave a visit, with entry costing £5 per attraction. Fear Island is also now hosting live perfomances from the ‘Circus of Screams’ (from October 13 to November 4) Entry to this is £6. Tickets packages for multiple attractions are available. Visit the Fear Island website.

Spilsby is set to infiltrated by the walking dead on Halloween (Wednesday) with the return of Spilsby Theatre’s Zombie Walk. Walkers should meet in the Spilsby Theatre car park at 7pm, and are invited to a pumpkin party afterwards. There is no need to register or book for the Zombie Walk, but there is a minimum donation of £3 for entry. Walkers can come along in their normal clothes or they can also don their spookiest outfits.