Giant Christmas wreath art on display at North Sea Observatory near Skegness

A Christmas-inspired floral art exhibition is now on display in the North Sea Observatory at Chapel Point.

Visitors to the observatory’s Seascape café will experience the giant freestanding festive wreath and enjoy views out towards the sea.

The installation has been designed and created by Lincolnshire florist Fran Smith, using birch and traditional Christmas flowers.

Fran said: “The views from the North Sea Observatory out to our wild seascape are stunning and I wanted to ensure that this installation worked within the setting, drawing visitors to look out through this festive wreath and framing the coastline beyond with a mix of traditional Christmas flowers.

“The installation itself is the most ambitious project I’ve undertaken to date and took two days to create.”

The Seascape café is open daily, weekdays 10am-3pm and weekends 9am-4pm.