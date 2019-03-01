Get set for Mungo the mouse-tronaut

The countdown has begun to the return of The Great Alford Mouse Trail, with organisers hoping this year’s event will be ‘out of this world’.

The annual celebration sees vast numbers of hand-crafted mice go on display in Alford, with a view to bringing the community together.

This year’s event was officially launched at Alford Town Council’s latest meeting. The theme for this year is Mungo Mouse and the Mice from Outer Space.

The trail will run from Saturday, July 20, to Sunday, August 4. Ahead of this, though, organisers will be running workshops at the library during the Easter holidays for children and adults to paint the plaster mice.

Other sessions will be held with community groups in the town and a group of knitters have also pledged to create mice.

Glynis Docker, co-organiser, said: “We have the full support of the town council, as well as the local shopkeepers and businesses in Alford, as it brings the community together with every age group able to take part, and we hope that it increases the footfall into Alford during the trail. This is our third year of running the event, and we are pleased with the encouragement we get.”