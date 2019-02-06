Free arts consultation workshops in Sleaford, Skegness, Billinghay and Alford

Residents of North Kesteven and East Lindsey are being invited to set the agenda for arts and culture for their communities.

This February residents and community groups across the regions of North Kesteven and East Lindsey are being asked to take the lead in shaping the local cultural and arts provision in their regions over the next four years.

Free consultation workshops take place in Sleaford, Billinghay, Skegness and Alford next week.

These areas have been identified as regions whose residents currently have relatively low engagement with arts and cultural activities. As part of these sessions local people are invited to tell the Arts Council England Programme, Creative People and Places (CPP), about the kinds of creative activities they want and need in their area.

The aim of CPP is to increase engagement with the arts in regions where participation is generally low and rather than simply dictating what the art provision should be, ask the public to determine what art and cultural provision is wanted and what will be of most benefit for the people in their communities.

Transported, a current CPP project operated by the University of Lincoln, will be leading the workshops, offering a background and clarity to the history of Arts Council England’s CPP programme and how Transported has worked to deliver high quality art to communities in its districts since 2012.

Should CPP investment for North Kesteven and East Lindsay be secured, then a new six-month CPP project for these areas would begin from November 2019 which will look to establish and grow high-quality arts and cultural projects and activities driven by what the local community wants and needs. Should this initial project prove successful and the requirements outlined by the Arts Council met, then a larger CPP project will be established which will continue until October 2023.

The free consultation workshops, which are open to all members of the public, will take place in Skegness on Monday, February 11, at The Storeroom Conference Centre, followed by Alford Manor House, on Tuesday, February 12; and then in Sleaford New Life Conference Centre, on Thursday, February 14, and Billinghay Village Hall on Friday, February 15. All workshops run from 10am-4pm.

To find out more about the Transported project, and to sign up for updates, visit www.transportedart.com or follow @TransportedArt on Twitter.

Alternatively, contact Nick Jones, Transported Director, by emailing NickJones@lincoln.ac.uk or calliung 07947 157 765.