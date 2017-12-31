Extended route for Jurassic is on track for Skegness

The team behind an historic steam locomotive in Skegness are looking forward to 2018 when the restored vehicle will operate, it is expected, on a newly extended track.

The finishing touches to the 220-yard extension at the Skegness Water Leisure Park are due to take place over the coming weeks, ready for Jurassic to explore in the warmer months.

Jurassic is a 1903 steam locomotive restored with the help of a £43,000 Heritage Lottery Fund grant.

It is owned by the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway Historic Vehicles Trust, a registered charity, based on the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway at the Skegness Water Leisure Park, and came back into service after more than 30 years in September.

Dates have now been released for services in 2018 and can be found at www.lclr.co.uk. Fares will remain at £1 for return trips.

Railway spokesman John Chappell said: “The crowds which turned out to welcome Jurassic back into steam in 2017 showed us the affection in which this elegant and historic steam locomotive is held and we hope that an extended journey for just £1 will encourage more people to take a ride on the line in 2018.”