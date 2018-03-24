Dancers from Skegness school ancers heading for Big Dance Off final

Dancers from the Richmond School in Skegness are celebrating after qualifying to take part in the finals of a national dance competition.

The pupils took part in The Big Dance Off competition heat at the Albert Hall in Nottingham last week.

Competing against 18 other teams, the Richmond dancers managed to come in third place - qualifying for the final which will be held in Oxford this June.

The school’s dance coaches, teachers Rebecca Sylvester, Becci Sharpe and Alexis Sampher said they were delighted with the results.

“We would like to say how proud we all are of all the pupils who took part. We are so pleased with the outcome for the pupils, as their hard work and dedication has paid off. A great big congratulations to all the schools that took part.”