Dancer from Hogsthorpe has chop for charity

A ballet dancer from Hogsthorpe has chopped off half her long hair to help young children who have lost theirs through serious illness.

Jade Shentall, who performs and teaches at the Janice Sutton Theatre School in Skegness, will donate the hair to the Little Princess Trust along with over £800 she has raised.

“I’ve had long hair since I was little so this was my first big hair cut,” said Jade, 23. “It was a drastic change and 45cm was a lot to have cut off, but I felt positive as I knew it would be going to a child who would really appreciate it and it would be put to great use.”

Jade has been dancing for Janice Sutton since the age of six - and now teaches others - being under the International Dance Teachers Association.

Jade’s hair was cut for free at Laura-Janes Hair Salon in Skegness.

l To donate to Jade’s appeal visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/j-williams33