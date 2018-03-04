A new chapter for volunteer run library in Burgh le Marsh

It’s a new chapter for Burgh Le Marsh’s library - with the new £133,000 volunteer run facility now open to the public.

Thanks to the hard work of members of the community, the project to build a dedicated modular library building, situated in Tinkers Green, has been completed.

Volunteers took over the running of the library from Lincolnshire County Council in 2015. It was previously located in the village’s Recreation Centre - having been there since 1980.

Burgh parish clerk Kelly Stephenson said: “This project will secure the longevity of library services in the village. Many people from the community put in a lot of effort to get to where we are now.

“I think it’s a lovely space for the community and a real asset to Burgh and its people.”

The library was initially expected to cost £160,000 but came in under budget. The money was provided by the parish council, along with a loan.

Residents can now browse and borrow from a selection of around 4,000 books - and make use of the library’s web-access computers.

There are also a number of talking books, children’s books and a reference section of information from the village.

Plans to further improve the Tinkers Green area in the near future include adding some outside picnic benches and additional planting.

Jim Moss, volunteer secretary, added: “This is a great asset for Burgh Le Marsh.

“We are always interested in hearing from more people who can volunteer. Those interested can just drop into the library to speak to us.”

The community library will be open Tuesdays, 2-5pm, Thursdays, 10am-1pm and Saturdays 10am-1pm.

The town clerk’s office is also situated in the new library along with a small kitchenette and a disabled access toilet.