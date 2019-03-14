Art on the Map at Gunby Hall

Visitors to a National Trust property near Spilsby can enjoy an exhibition with a difference this month.

Lincolnshire art collective Art on the Map present Spring Fling at Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens.

A piece created by Bob Armstrong. EMN-190703-155436001

The exhibition will be on display in Gunby Hall’s Orchard Gallery until Thursday, March 28.

Exhibiting artists from Art on the Map are Lind Anso, Bob Armstrong, Lynn Baker, Denise Hawthorn, Lyn Jenkins, Bridget Jones, Sheila Pearce, Mo Teeuw, Toni Watts and Helen Webber.

At weekends, and some days during the week, one of these artists will be on hand in the gallery, perhaps creating a new piece of artwork or generating ideas from the beautiful surroundings at Gunby.

Art on the Map is a collective of 25 high-quality artists and craft makers which has evolved from the Lincolnshire Open Studios scheme, started back in 1999 when artists and craft-makers from across the county came together to put their studios ‘on the map’.

A piece created by Mo Teeuw. EMN-190703-155458001

Over the years a wide range of artists were part of the scheme and not only opened their studios to the public, but also came together for special exhibitions.

A spokesman said: “If you take the time to visit Gunby Hall you will be rewarded not only by the glorious spectacle of the house and gardens, but also by the delights of the high quality work on display and for sale.”

• Admission to Spring Fling is included in the hall/garden admission price.

Admission is free for National Trust members.

A piece created by Sheila Pearce. EMN-190703-155509001

To find out more about Art on the Map, visit www.artonthemap.org.uk