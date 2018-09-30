Apples galore at Gunby Hall event

If you love all things about apple’s, the latest event at Gunby Hall will certainly ‘ap-peel’ to you.

On Sunday, October 7 there will be more than 50 varieties of apples on display, as well as the chance for visitors to buy their own apple tree or bags of freshly picked apples.

There will be a chance to explore the beautiful gardens of Gunby Hall.

Visitors are also invited to bring along their own ‘mystery’ apples from their garden to be identified by experts.

There will also be trade and craft stalls, and the chance to try your hand at pressing apples.

Gunby Visitor Experience Manager Astrid Gatenby said: “Apple Day is one of the highlights of the year and our many visitors love to see the impressive variety of apples and pears that are grown in our grounds.”

Gunby Hall, the gardens and the tea-room will also be open on the day.

Volunteer Clive is preparing to welcome visitors to Gunby Hall next weekend.

Gates open from 11am to 5pm, and admission is £9 for house and gardens, and £6.50 for the gardens only, with concessions for children and families,

The event is free for National Trust members and under 5s.