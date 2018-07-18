Anticipation is building for return of Lakes Festival to Burgh le Marsh

The very best of Lincolnshire music will be celebrated at a festival near Burgh le Marsh this weekend.

The Lakes Festival 2018 will take place on Saturday, July 21, at Sycamore Fishing Lakes, in Skegness Road.

Gates open at 1pm, with the festival kicking off at 1.30pm and carrying on until 11pm.

On the line-up are headliners Brotherhood Band, as well as Don’t Forget Rupert, Ultraviolet, Project Redshift, The Rogues, Ash Wilson, DB Jones, The Band From County Hell, Liz Wallace and Jazz Linguard.

Sam Beck from Ultraviolet said: “We’re really looking forward to this festival as it really is showcasing some of the great talent there is in the county. “We’re mates with most of the bands too so it’ll be great to catch up with everyone!”

On Friday, July 20, there will be a party at The Lakes with Manipulators plus special guests.

There will be a beer tent serving real ale as well as wine, spirts, soft drinks and Pimms.

Guests can also tantalise their taste buds with a food tent and barbecue available all day.

Festival goers are invited to bring their own picnic, but no extra drinks are allowed.

Jose Giraldez is owner of The Lakes Restaurant and is organising this year’s event.

He said: “It’s all shaping up to be an amazing day and if you haven’t already got your tickets be sure to book ASAP and avoid disappointment.”

Lincs FM will be broadcasting live from the festival.

Tickets, priced at £21 in advance, from The Lakes Restaurant on 01754 811981 or 07940 393915.

They are also available from www.alttickets.com/the-lakes-festival-tickets priced at £25.30 including a booking fee and postage.

On-site camping is also available on request by calling on The Lakes Restaurant on 01754 811411 before the festival.