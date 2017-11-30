Annual cracker day with Rotary club

The Rotary Club Of Spilsby’s annual Christmas Cracker Day will be held on Saturday, December 2, in the Franklin Hall, Spilsby.
It will be held from 10am to 4pm with a local choir, crafts stalls, refreshments, and Santa’s grotto.
