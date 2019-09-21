Andante Live at Neverland Theatre

Andante Live present Blowin’ in the Wind at Neverland Theatre, in Skegness, on Saturday, September 28.

Combining the vocal harmonies of Vee and Mark, 16 instruments between them and outstanding musicianship, they perform an uplifting and inspiring show to give audiences a fabulous evening of unforgettable music.

This show takes will take audiences back to the era of peace , protest and love with uniquely arranged classic songs such as Mr Tambourine Man, Imagine, The Night They Drove Ol’ Dixie Down, The Sound of Silence and much more.

Tickets, priced at £11 for adults, are available via the Neverland Theatre website www.neverlandtheatre.co.uk

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

The two hour show will also include a short interval.