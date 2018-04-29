An art fan’s variety show at Gunby Hall

Visitors to Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens, near Spilsby, will have the chance to view an exhibition of work produced by Lincolnshire artists and crafts people.

Art on the Map - The Variety Show will be on display in the Orchard Gallery from Tuesday, May 1, to Wednesday, May 30.

The exhibition is a collective of 25 high quality artists and craft markers which has evolved from the Lincolnshire Open Studios scheme.

The scheme started back in 1999, when artists and craft makers from across the county came together to put their studios ‘on the map’.

It transformed into an exhibiting group in 2016, with members enjoying successful exhibitions at Gunby Hall and the Chapter House at Lincoln Cathedral.

Sheila Pearce, who is coordinating the exhibition, said: “We are delighted to have been invited back to Gunby Hall exhibition space which is a delightful setting for members’ work.

“It is an opportunity for visitors to see a diverse range of work including painting, ceramics, sculpture, textiles, illumination, drawing and glasswork by some of Lincolnshire’s popular artists and crafts-makers.”

Admission to the exhibition is included in the hall/garden admission price. It will open from 11am to 5pm daily.

In July, the exhibition will also be heading to The Chapter House, in Lincoln.