All geared up for annual Skegness fundraiser

Bikers from across the country will be heading out on the highway to join a parade in Skegness next weekend in aid of charity.

The Skegness Light Parade, in association with the Goldwing Owners Club of Great Britain, will take place on Saturday, September 29.

The event is now in its fifth year, and attracts more than 100 bikers from all over the UK.

The Skegness Light Parade raises funds for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), with last year’s event raising £3,001.

There will be a static display of Honda Goldwings at the RNLI Skegness Lifeboat Station from 10am to 3pm,

The parade will then leave the Lifeboat Station at 7.30pm and travel along the promenade.

From 9.30pm, there will then be an awards presentation, charity raffle draw and grand total of fundraising announced at Club Tropicana.

To find out more, visit www.lincswings.co.uk