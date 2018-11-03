Alford groups to mark centenary of First World War

Two of Alford’s biggest musical organisations are joining forces to put on the ultimate remembrance concert to mark the centenary of the First World War.

Alford Silver Band and the Elizabethan Singers will come together on Saturday, November 10, in St Wilfrid’s Church, Alford, to present Alford Remembers.

The Elizabethan Singers.

The special concert is designed to celebrate the centenary of the Armistice as well as remembering those who gave their lives.

The performance will start at 7.30pm.

The Royal British Legion will also play an active part in the evening and some of the proceeds of which will go towards the Poppy Appeal.

Tickets, priced at £7 for adults and £5 for under 18s, are available from Hunts Travel Shop, 2 - 3 West Street, Alford, or J B Flower Design, 11 South Market Place, Alford.

You can also call 01507 466330 to book tickets.

The price includes light refreshments.