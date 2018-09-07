Alford concert for brave Demi

A charity music event is to be held in Alford on Saturday, September 15 to help cover the cost of cancer treatment for a young girl from Louth
The event at the Half Moon Hotel will be headlined by Saskia Griffiths-Moore, with support from Paisley Atlanta, of Alford.
Saskia said: “I am delighted and very honoured to be performing at this event, and helping to raise funds for brave Demi.”
Demi Knight is 11 and has a medulloblastoma brain tumour.
After undergoing chemotherapy, radiation therapy, a major brain operation to remove the tumour and conventional treatment through the NHS, the tumour returned one year after treatment ended.
Demi has been receiving treatment abroad, with a total cost standing at £205,000, meaning Demi’s family need about £17,000 a month to continue her treatment. So far, famiy, friends and the community have raised £75,000.
£10 from each sale goes to Demi’s campagin. Tickets, priced at £15, from projectmusic500@gmail.com