Alford concert for brave Demi

A charity music event is to be held in Alford on Saturday, September 15 to help cover the cost of cancer treatment for a young girl from Louth

The event at the Half Moon Hotel will be headlined by Saskia Griffiths-Moore, with support from Paisley Atlanta, of Alford.

Demi Knight. EMN-180109-125045001

Saskia said: “I am delighted and very honoured to be performing at this event, and helping to raise funds for brave Demi.”

Demi Knight is 11 and has a medulloblastoma brain tumour.

After undergoing chemotherapy, radiation therapy, a major brain operation to remove the tumour and conventional treatment through the NHS, the tumour returned one year after treatment ended.

Demi has been receiving treatment abroad, with a total cost standing at £205,000, meaning Demi’s family need about £17,000 a month to continue her treatment. So far, famiy, friends and the community have raised £75,000.

£10 from each sale goes to Demi’s campagin. Tickets, priced at £15, from projectmusic500@gmail.com