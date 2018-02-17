Adaptation of classic show coming to Skegness theatre

To help mark 55 years since Steptoe and Son first hit the TV screens, a theatre show is coming to Skegness.

Hambledon Productions present Steptoe and Son at Neverland Theatre and Arts Centre next Sunday, February 25.

The show follows Albert and his son Harold, with Albert proclaiming he is a poor old man and Harold protesting that he is just a dirty old man - both are telling the truth.

A spokesman for Hambledon Productions said: “We breathe life into the Steptoe household with this faithful, fresh and hilarious adaptation of original episodes from the long-running smash hit BBC sitcom.”

The production, which has been endorsed and supported by original writers, will feature classic episodes such as Men of Letters and Come Dancing.

Tickets, priced at £12 for adults and £10 for seniors, are available from www.neverlandartscentre.co.uk