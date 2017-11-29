ABBA tribute say Thank You For The Music

A tribute show capturing the music and magic of ABBA is coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Thank ABBA For The Music will be at the Grand Parade venue this Friday, December 1, at 7.30pm.

The two-hour show will take audiences back to the days of ABBA, with stunning costumes, a seven-piece live band, interactive video projection and some tongue-in-cheek Swedish humour.

It will feature all of ABBA’s greatest hits, including Dancing Queen, Waterloo, Mamma Mia, Take A Chance On Me, Gimee! Gimme! Gimme, Knowing Me Knowing You, Super Trouper and many more.

A spokesman for the show said: “Grab your platforms and flares for a journey back in time when ABBA dominated the charts and ruled the airwaves.

Thank ABBA for the music is a two-hour theatre spectacular that captures all of the magic and excitement of one of pop history’s most successful and entertaining live bands.

“This is the ultimate feel-good party show.”

ABBA and 70s fancy dress is optional, but is encouraged.

Of the show, critics say, ‘Never felt so close to the real ABBA’ and ‘You were amazing’.

Tickets, priced at £23.50 for adults, £22.50 for seniors and £12 for children, are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or from the Embassy Theatre box office on 01507 613100.