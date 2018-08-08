A night you will ‘Never Forget’ at Skegness theatre venue

Tributes will be paid to music legends Take That in a show coming to Skegness this week.

The Take That Experience will be at the Embassy Theatre, in Grand Parade, on Friday, August 10, at 7.30pm.

Audiences will be taken on a journey as The Take That Experience recreate the latest Take That favourites, as well as the classics.

The show will include famous hits such as Relight My Fire, Patience, Shine and These Days.

The band’s very own Robbie will go on to perform his hit singles Angels, Rock DJ and Candy.

A spokesman for the show said: “Combining sing-a-long classics with energetic dance routines, if you know and love Take That’s music, you will not be disappointed with The Take That Experience!”

Tickets, priced at £21.50 for adults and £10 for children, available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or from the Embassy Theatre box office on 01507 613100.