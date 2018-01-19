A comedy with chemistry is coming to Alford

An award-winning musical comedy inspired by the so-called ‘Queen of radioactivity’, Marie Curie, comes to the Skegness area next week.

Tangram Theatre Company’s The Element in the Room plays Alford Corn Exchange on Saturday, January 27, at 8pm.

It comes to the venue as part of the Lincolnshire Rural and Community Touring scheme.

The show, which carries the subtitle A Radioactive Musical Comedy and the Death and Life of Marie Curie, premiered at Edinburgh Fringe in 2015 and has since toured extensively, and won awards in the UK and Australia.

Billed as an ‘adventurous musical-comedy-road-movie’, it follows Curie’s real-life journey across the USA to find a single gram of radium to continue her research.

The show is written by Tangram Theatre Company’s John Hinton, who stars as Marie Curie. It follows his hit portrayals of Charles Darwin and Albert Einstein in The Origin of the Species (to dramatically shorten the show’s full title) and Albert Einstein: Relatively Speaking respectively.

A spokesman for the show said: “Featuring incredible scientific breakthroughs, very silly songs and an audience-participation radioactive decay chain, this is an exuberant celebration of the first woman to win a Nobel Prize, whose work continues to affect our lives today.”

Tickets, priced at £9.50 (£7.50 for under 18s and students), from 01507 463666.