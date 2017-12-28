Young Warriors are jiu jitsu champions

The Warrior Jiu Jitsu and MMA Association hosted their championships earlier this month.

Local competitors were among the success stories at the event, hosted by the nonprofit club which meets at Friskney and Wrangle.

Alfie Owens with runners-up Riley Wainwright and Shamus Dawson.

Angel Dawson was named the Student of the Year as well as winning the girls’ 10 years title.

Other winners were Charity Quincey, Logan Redford, Alfie Owens, Caitlin Spencer and Lilly-May Wainwright.

Among the award winners were: girls’ 12 years champion - Charity Quincey; boys’ 12-14 years champion - Logan Redford; boys’ 12-14 years runner-up - Harry Slater; girls’ 10 years champion - Angel Dawson; boys’ 6-8 years champion - Alfie Owens; boys’ 6-8 years runners-up - Riley Wainwright, Shamus Dawson; Pad Work Trophy - Caitlin Spencer; Attendance Trophy - Lilly-May Wainwright; Student of the Year - Angel Dawson.

For further details visit www. warriorjiujitsu.co.uk

Caitlin Spencer.

Charity Quincey.