White adds colour to Alford’s defeat

A poor batting display saw Alford CC Firsts slump to a 97-run defeat at the hands of Sleaford on Saturday.

Visitors Sleaford batted first in this Lincolnshire ECB Premier League game and their batsmen struggled to exert any authority over the Alford attack, for whom Andrew White was the main threat.

None of the Sleaford batsmen were able to muster a score of over 30, with four dismissed in the twenties. Oliver Bean top scored with 29, but it was the bowling of White that caught the eye.

He finished with excellent figures of 6-54 off 13.1 overs, as the visitors were bowled out for 167. Rikki Bovey picked up a brace of wickets.

But Sleaford’s struggles with the bat were nothing compared to those of Alford, as the home side found themselves in difficulty early on.

With none of the batsmen able to make their mark - number eight Tom White top scored on 12 - Alford were skittled out for only 70 off just 21.4 overs.

Angus Youles was the main architect of Alford’s demise, claiming five wickets for 16 runs, with Iain McPeake picking up three wickets.

The result leaves Alford adrit at the foot of the Lincs ECB Premier table,

Alford Seconds raced to a nine-wicket victory in quick time in their Lincolnshire County League Division Four game against Scunthorpe Thirds at Hibaldstow on Saturday.

Scunthorpe batted first and were soon torn apart by Alford’s opening bowlers Aaron Wilkinson and Justin Ford.

Nobody reached double figures as Wilkinson (4-6) and Ford (6-21) ripped through the batting line up, reducing Scunthorpe to a paltry 29 all out off 16.2 overs.

Alford lost no time in knocking off the required runs, reaching their target in only 4.2 overs for the loss of one wicket, with Graham Codd 20 not out.

Alford’s Sunday XI strengthened their position at the top of the East Lindsey League with victory over Cleethorpes in their latest fixture.

Batting first, Alford made 210 all out, with Graham Codd scoring 50 and Andrew White (38), Rikki Bovey (34) and Antonio Garcia-Barker (28) all contributing useful runs.

For Cleethorpes, Stan Woolford took five wickets for 39 runs.

Despite a fine knock of 64 from opener Sam Baker, he had little support from the top order batsmen and Cleethorpes never looked likely to threaten the Alford score and were eventualy dismissed for 154, 56 runs short. Bradley McGilloway, Callum McGilloway and Rikki Bovey all picked up two wickets.