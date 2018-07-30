Two centuries... and then the rain falls

Pete Houghton and Norman Brackley both scored centuries for Skegness CC at Billingborough on Saturday, only for the heavens to open and leave the match failing to find a conclusion.

Opener Houghton struck 141 before being run out, while Brackley was unbeaten on 104 as the seasiders ended their 45 overs on 368-3.

Reece Brant added 41 runs to the total.

The seventh over of the hosts’ innings hadn’t even been completed before the contest was abandoned.

Billingborough were on 59-1, Matthew O’Dare taking the wicket.

Skegness sit fourth in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division, 40 points behind leaders Spalding.

The Seconds’ match at home to Claypole also fell foul of the elements.

The away side finished their overs on 304-6, while the seasiders were on 55-4 after 20 overs.

Adam Harris had made 33 runs for Skegness while Claypole’s batsmen were dismissed by Ved Parkash (3-44), John Harris (2-43) and Petr Blackmore (1-44).