Students make the grade

The Warrior Jiujitsu MMA Association have held a junior grading at the Geoff Wainwright Martial Arts Academy in Chesterfield.

All the students, who meet at Friskney and Wrangle, had to prove technical ability as well as having up to four stand-up fights, as well as ground fights.

Angel Dawson and Logan Redford with Sensei Andrew Wainwright and Sensei Gordon Redford.

They are coached by Sensei Andrew Wainwright and Sensei Gordon Redford.

Results: Yellow belts - Shamus Dawson, Maisie Martin, Harry Slater; Orange belt - Angel Dawson; Green belt - Logan Redford; Brown belts - Riley Wainwright, Charity Quincey.