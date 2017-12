Squares shown no mercy by Rangers

Skegness Domino League

Results:

Division One: ExService Squares 0 Railroad Rangers 9, Pot Bellies 3 Seaview Lads 6, Railroad Robbers 4 Ex Service Hotspots 5, Seaview Nil 3 Bell Ringers 6.

Division Two: Ex Service Shufflers 6 Highway Donators 3, Liberal B 5 Garden City 4, Railroad XL 5 Finnigans 4, Stumblers 2 Ex Service Newbies 7, Finnigans 2 Liberal B 7.

The 3-0 table winners: Bruno Boettger (Ex Service Hotspots), Toddy Bright (Ex Service Hotspots), A. Burkitt (Railroad Rangers), Tony Garner (ExService Shufflers), B. Harpham (Railroad Rangers), M. Harpham (Railroad Rangers), P. Jones (Railroad Rangers), Jim Mitchell (Ex Service Shufflers), Chris Morton (Garden City), L. Parker (Railroad Rangers), A. Seaman (Garden City), P. Smith (Railroad Rangers), R. Smith (Ex Service Newbies), R. Stevens (Ex Service Newbies), A. Warry (Seaview Lads), M. Widdowson (Seaview Lads).

The 3-0 leaderboard: 3 - B. Harpham (Railroad Rangers), L. Parker (Seaview Lads), M. Widdowson (Seaview Lads), 2 - Wendy Bright (Ex Service Hotspots), A. Burkitt (Railroad Rangers), Stephen Calladine (Garden City), H. Goy (Seaview Lads), M. Harpham (Railroad Rangers), P. Jones (Railroad Rangers), J. Knowles (Ex Service Hotspots), P. Leonard (Stumblers), D. Malpass (WMC Sambucas).