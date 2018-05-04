Skegness CC want to strike early blow

Skegness CC will be hoping to strike an early blow in the South Lincs and Border League’s Premier Division.

The seasiders are the early pacesetters and they will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table when they travel to face second-placed Bourne Seconds on Saturday.

Action at Abbey Lawn will begin at 1pm.

Meanwhile, Skegness Seconds will travel to Boston Thirds for an SLBL Cup fixture (1pm).

Skegness were left without any fixtures at the weekend as the Firsts’ contest against Sleaford Seconds and the Seconds’ trip to Belton Park were both cancelled due to the rainfall.