Skegness CC too strong for struggling Welby

Skegness CC sit third in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division.

On Saturday they defeated Welby Cavaliers by eight wickets.

Basement side Welby ended their overs on 203-9, but the hosts ensured victory by reaching 205 for the loss of just two wickets.

The seasiders have an opportunity to move up to second place in the standings when they travel to face Sleaford Seconds (1pm).

Sleaford sit 12 points ahead of Skegness, who trail leaders Spalding by 30 points.

The Seconds will host Timerlands (1pm) and the following day the Sunday side host Grimoldby (2pm).