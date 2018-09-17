Skegness CC suffer double defeat

Skegness CC’s hopes of a top-two finish were ended by defeat to Woodhall Spa Seconds on Saturday.

The visitors left the seaside with a nine-wicket success, themselves cementing second spot in their final contest of the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division season.

Skegness were dismissed for 34, with the Spa men replying with 37-1.

The seasiders sit fourth in the table and will conclude their campaign on Saturday away at Long Sutton (1pm).

Skegness Seconds were beaten by 232 runs at Timberlands in the SLBL Division One.

Openers Simon Behan (102 ret) and Adrian Shaw (56) helped the hosts to 312-5 following their 45 overs.

In response, a defiant nine-man Skegness ended on 80-7, Michael Simpson top scoring with 20.

Skegness will finish bottom of the table and end their season at Market Deeping Seconds on Saturday (1pm).