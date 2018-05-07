Skegness CC still top of the table

Skegness CC sit eight points clear at the top of the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division following Saturday’s seven-wicket success at Abbey Lawn.

Bourne Seconds were dismissed for 66 before the away side posted a score of 67 for the loss of just two wickets.

The result sees the seasiders unbeaten after four contests, leadings second-placed Spalding, who have a game in hand.

Skegness Seconds also recorded a seven-wicket success, beating Boston Thirds in the South Lincs and Border League Cup.

Visitors Boston finished on 151-8, with Peter Blackmore, Solomon Bailey and Carly Rush taking two wickets apiece, Brett Thomas and Ashley Redgard also claiming victims.

Redgard’s unbeaten 68 helped Skegness to victory, with Blackmore (21 not out) and Michael Simpson (28) adding good scores.

On Saturday, Skegness Firsts host Billingborough, while the Seconds travel to Baston (both 1pm).

The following day the Sunday Firsts host Cleethorpes (2pm).