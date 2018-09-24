Skegness CC Seconds end campaign with Deeping defeat

Skegness CC Seconds concluded their South Lincs and Border League Division One campaign with defeat at Market Deeping Seconds.

The hosts claimed a 67-run success after posting 177-8 off 30 overs.

Tim Hughes claimed five wickets for the loss of 36 runs and added a run out, while Reece Brant accounted for the other two victims (2-9).

But with the bat Skegness were dismissed for 110 with an over to go.

Top scorers were Michael Simpson (25), Brant (21), Norman Brackley (20) and Hughes (16).

Skegness Seconds finished bottom of the table.