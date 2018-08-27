Skegness CC pile on the pressure

Skegness CC are putting pressure on the South Lincs and Border League’s top two.

Saturday’s eight-wicket win at home to Stamford Town sees the seasiders move to within six points of second-placed Woodhall Seconds and 13 points of Premier Division leaders Spalding, who have a game in hand.

Saturday saw Stamford end their 45 overs on 190-8.

But Skegness replied with a winning score of 192 for the loss of just two batsmen.

The First XI are without a fixture this Saturday, but the Seconds host East Heckington (1pm) while the Sunday Firsts travel to Grimoldby (1pm) the following day.