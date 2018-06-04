Skegness CC claim three-wicket success

Skegness CC Sunday Firsts earned a three-wicket success against Brocklesby Park in the East Lindsey League.

The visitors were dismissed for 151.

Reece Brant tooking three wickets.

Further victims were claimed by Pete Houghton, Carly Rush, Solomon Bailey, William Bowser, Matthew O’Dare and Tim Hughes, who took one wicket apiece.

Thomas Adlington added a run out.

Skegness reached 155-7 in the 36th over.

Hughes (55 not out), Houghton (42), Brant (25) and Bowser (14 not out) did most of the damage with the bat.

On Saturday the Firsts’ contest against Grantham Seconds and the Seconds’ match at Claypole fell foul of the weather,

The Firsts had been dismissed for 176.

Tim Hughes (61), Pete Houghton (29) and Andrew Sylvester (22) were the pick of the batsmen.

Grantham were on 67-4 when the contest was abandoned.

On Saturday the Firsts travel to Stamford and Seconds host Belton Park.

Both matches will begin at 1pm.