Seasiders still top

SLBL Premier

Billingborough 101, Skegness 105-6 - Skegness won by four wickets.

Skegness CC remain top of the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division after beating Billingborough by four wickets at Richmond Drive on Saturday.

The visitors made 101, which Skegness knocked off for the loss of six wickets.

In Division One, Skegness Seconds lost to Baston after being bowled out for 63.

On Saturday, Skegness travel to Boston Seconds in the Premier Division, while the Seconds host Moulton Harrox in Division One (both 1pm).