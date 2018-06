Skegness CC Firsts will be looking to maintain top spot in the South Lincs and Border League Premier when they host fourth-placed Freiston LL on Saturday.

The seasiders demolished Stamford Town at the weekend, needing just nine balls to overtake their hosts’ 19-run total.

This weekend’s action begins at 1pm.

Also on Saturday, the Seconds will travel to face Graves Park in the SLBL Division One (1pm).

A day later the Sunday Firsts will travel to South Bank (2pm).