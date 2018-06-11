Seasiders demolish hosts Stamford

SLBL Premier

Stamford 19, Skegness 1sts 20-0 - Skegness won by 10 wickets.

Skegness CC top the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division by a point following Saturday’s 10-wicket win at Stamford Town.

The hosts were dismissed for 19 with less than 11 overs playes, Tim Hughes (5-2) and Matthew O’Dare (5-13) doing the damage as they worked through the batsmen.

The seasiders’ batsmen secured victory with just nine balls faced.

Thomas Law scored 11 runs, including two fours, while fellow opener Thomas Adlington only had the chance to add a single run to the team’s tally.

Skegness Seconds were beaten by 10 wickets as they hosted Belton Park in the SLBL Division One.

The hosts were dismissed for 63, Belton reaching 64 without losing a wicket.