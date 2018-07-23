Seasiders are beaten

While Skegness Cricket Club Firsts were without a game on Saturday, the Seconds suffered a heavy defeat on the road at Claypole in a South Lincs and Border League Cup game.

Claypole batted first and posted a formidable score of 245-7 off their 40 overs.

Opener Matthew Lyon led the run charge, hitting a superb 91 off 79 deliveries, an innings which included 13 fours and three sixes. James King chipped in with 38.

There were two wickets apiece for Josh Noble (2-35), Carly Rush (2-41) and William Bowser (2-36).

It was a big target for Skegness and in their reply they were never able to keep up with the required run rate and soon found themselves in difficulty, six wickets down and only 59 runs on the board.

Bowser, batting at eight, with a spirited 28 produced a late rally, hitting five boundaries, but to no avail as Skegness were dismissed for 106. Solomon Bailey was the only other batsman to reach the 20 mark, scoring 24.

But it was the Claypole bowlers who dominated, with Kristian Lennon (4-25), Graham Revill (3-32) and Kevin Jacques (3-18) doing most of the damage.