Return of All Stars Cricket

Skegness is getting ready to reach for the stars with the relaunch of All Stars Cricket at Skegness Cricket Club.

From May 12, children aged five to eight will have a great first experience of the sport via the eight-week programme delivered at the club in Richmond Drive

All Stars Cricket is all about introducing children to the game in a fun, safe and inclusive environment and parents are encouraged to take part too.

Last year 20 children took part in All Stars at Skegness.

They were part of more than 37,000 children involved nationally and this year it will be even bigger and better.

Parents can visit allstarscricket.co.uk to find out more information and sign their kids up.

After signing up, boys and girls get a cricket back-pack delivered to their door.

Inside will be a bat, ball and everything they need to try the game for the first time.

The first session of All Stars at Skegness Cricket Club will take place on Saturday, May 12 from 9am to 10am.