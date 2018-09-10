Rain abruptly ends Alford’s campaign, while Bovey hits a monster 176 not out

Alford and District CC’s First XI ended their Lincs ECB Premier campaign with a cancelled contest.

Their match at Louth fell foul of the rain, both sides awarded five points.

It had already been confirmed that Alford would end the season second-bottom in the county’s top flight, although the cancellation ended their hopes of going out on a high and closing the 36-point lead their opponents, third-from-bottom held over them.

Alford and District’s Sunday side recorded a six-wicket success against Louth Taverners in the East Lindsey League - thanks to a superb 176 not out from Rikki Bovey.

Louth posted 236-6 off their 40 overs, Dean Wright scoring an unbeaten 62 and Zubair Ahmed adding 60.

Further support came from Xander Pitchers (47) and James Keefe (31).

Wickets were taken by Andrew Bluff (2-42), Charles Porter-Robinson (2-53), Bovey (1-18) and David Whitehill (1-25).

Bovey’s monster score aided 10-man Alford’s winning score of 238-3, with Porter-Robinson (28) adding to the total.

Taverners’ Regardt Koen and Henry Tye both claimed a victim, while a run out accounted for the other wicket

On Saturday Alford Seconds host Louth Thirds in the Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division (1pm), while the following day the East Lindsey XI host Skegness Sunday (1pm).