World Superbike call-up for Peter Hickman at Donington Park

Lincolnshire rider Peter Hickman will step up to the global stage this weekend when he races in the World Superbike Championship.

Hickman had to rush back to the UK after the late call-up following the withdrawal of World Superbike rider Markus Reiterberger.

The German was forced to withdraw from the Donington Park round of the world championship with a severe flu infection and high fever which forced him to spend Wednesday night in hospital.

Hickman will instead ride as his replacement for Shaun Muir’s BMW Motorrad team, alongside fellow British rider Tom Sykes.

“First of all, I’m sorry for Markus that he is unable to race at the weekend and I wish him a speedy recovery,” Hickman said.

“At the same time, I am happy to step in and support the BMW Motorrad World SBK Team at Donington Park.

“I didn’t have to think long when I got the call from Shaun Muir!

“I want to thank the team for the trust and my Smiths Racing BMW team to allow me to compete in World SBK this weekend.

“And a big thanks to Dunlop UK, as I should have been racing in the French Superbike Championship for them this weekend and they enabled me to do World Superbike instead.”

Hickman rides for the Smith’s BMW Racing Team in the British Superbike Championship and has finished inside the top five of the championship in the last two years.

Having won numerous TT races for BMW, he is looking forward to making a return to the World SBK grid, having finished ninth at Donington Park in 2012.

He added: “It’s quite some years ago when I did some races in this championship.

“But I know the BMW S 1000 RR and the track at Donington Park very well, so I’m confident that I can do a proper job for the BMW Motorrad World SBK Team.”