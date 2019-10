Skegness Rugby Club will hit the road this weekend, looking for bragging rights against Worksop.

The Blue and Whites were unable to fulfil Saturday’s fixture at Ollerton.

However, they will return to action on Saturday (KO 3pm).

Worksop (third bottom) and Skegness (second bottom) are both looking for their first win and points of the Midlands 4 East (North) season.