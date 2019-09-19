Windsor scoops his first national title

Exciting young cyclist Jensen Windsor claimed his first major honour when he claimed a British schoolboys title.

The Alford rider raced to victory at the British Schools Cycling Association National Cyclo-cross Championships, representing Queen Elizabeth Grammar School.

The open event, held at Spen Valley in West Yorkshire, attracted 150 riders from different age groups for the first major cyclo-cross race of the season.

Bad weather forced the cancellation of the championships in their original March date, at the end of last season.

It was re-arranged for the start of the 2019/20 season, forcing the 15-year-old to juggle road racing with cyclo-cross training to prepare for the championships.

He had shown good form in finishing second in the Scunthorpe Summer Adult Cyclo-cross Series which proved excellent training, competing in 50-minute races compared to the usual half-hour for juniors.

The dry, hard conditions at Spen Valley were perfect for Windsor’s aggressive riding style and from the start, he was among a three-riders breakaway.

He decided to sit tight in second place, gauging his rivals and how long they could keep up the frantic pace as the frontrunners lapped at two-and-a-half-minutes.

Sensing the leaders were tiring, Windsor made his move on lap four, breaking clear on the steep incline and never looked back.

He increased his lead on each lap, and even the drama of a crash on lap five did little to dent his confidence as he recovered quickly to build a 30-second lead.

Jensen looked hungry and focussed, determined to make up for his disappointment at the UK Nationals in January where he suffered a bad crash.

At the bell on lap 13, Windsor held a lead of more than a minute and went on to cross the finish two minutes clear of the second-placed rider to claim his first national title.

Windsor was soon back in action just 24 hours later as a guest rider in the Leicestershire League at Rockingham.

At the back of a packed under 16s grid of more than 50 riders, the Alford rider was caught up in a huge pile-up shortly after the start.

With riders and broken bikes scattered across the course, Windsor made his way out of the carnage in last place with a damaged bike.

He made his way into the pits at the beginning of lap two, almost 50 seconds behind the leaders.

With a fresh bike he transformed into the fastest rider on the course, eating into the field and reducing their lead.

Consistently lapping quicker than any other rider, he hit the bell in second place with the race leader in sight.

As they hit the final straight he had taken another five seconds off the leader but he held on, with Windsor just half-a-bike’s length away from his second win of the season.

With the Lincolnshire League not getting under way until October, Windsor will continue his preparations in the Notts and Derby League next weekend and the National Trophy League at the end of the month.