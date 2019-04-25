Windsor leads the Wheelers

Alford Wheelers got the Gunby Time Trial League up and running for the season last Tuesday, but an early start made it difficult for members.

Three riders took part in cold conditions, with Jenson Windsor clocking 25min 40secs, Alan Yost 28.16 and Henry Heyes 24.31.

There was a better turnout for the Alford League race at Bilsby on Thursday where 13 riders took the start.

Sam Bradley was quickest, setting a time of 22min 52secs, with Jenson Windsor second in 24.44 and Pete Odling completing the top three in 25.50.

On Saturday, five club members returned to Sleaford for their annual charity event which attracted 117 riders, with Alford riders hitting quick times.

Alford times: Paul Ripley 24min 32secs, Pete Odling 25.09, Brendan Thomas 26.55, Alan Yost 29.09, John Burton 29.13.

Alford Wheelers’ next top event is the Lincolnshire Road Race Association’s 10-mile Time Trial on Saturday at Ingham, near Lincoln, starting at 2pm.