Windsor is first rider

Alford Wheelers’ Tuesday evening time trial on the Gunby course was won by Jensen Windsor.

With a strong headwind to contend with on the return leg, Windsor clocked 23min 28secs, followed home by Paul Ripley (24.15), and Henry Heyes (24.33).

On Thursday night the club held its final circuit event around the hilly course at Aby.

The event was dominated by the guest riders, with Ellmore Factory Racing rider Ben Shucksmith taking the honours in a time of 44min 47secs, followed by team-mate Sam Tuplin in 44.53.

Wheelers took third place through the fast-improving Henry Heyes (49.16).

The 10-mile time trials are be held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

Any newcomers who would like to give it a go are free to attend either venue.

Riders meet at Gunby roundabout car park at 6.30pm on Tuesdays, and on Thursday opposite Bilsby church, also beginning at 6.30pm.