Wilson smashes 'brutal' Glen Ogle ultra marathon... while there's a SADRC one, two, three at Three Rivers Challenge

Paul Wilson.

He wanted to finish in a sub-five hour time and smashed his target by coming in eight minutes quicker than last year, clocking 4 hrs 55 mins.

Paul said: “The last 5k downhill were brutal, but the beautiful autumnal colours made up for it.

“This really is a fantastic run for anyone thinking of an ultra.

Chris Reader , Mark Sands and Mark Lyon

“It’s a long way from Lincolnshire, but well worth the effort.”

A bit closer to home, six runners from the club took on the Three River Challenge, a 15-mile riverbank and road run on Sunday.

This fun but challenging run starts in South Kyme, running along the rivers Slea, Witham and Skirth.

The club had a fantastic result with Mark Sands, Chris Reader and Mark Lyon taking first, second and third place respectively, both in the race and for the club.

Also having great runs in the Three River Challenge were Louise Darrington, Ash Brown and Helen Luff.

