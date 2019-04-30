William leads SADRC through the capital

Ten Skegness and District Running Club members conquered this Sunday’s London Marathon.

Leading the way for the club was William Kelly (2:37.05), who knocked 4 mins 41 secs off his Manchester Marathon time.

Paul Wilson (right). 4I9ITx5XGTeDjGjAIvlq

Mark Sands (2:39.11), Paul Jackson (2:53.39), Mark Lyon 3:33.18 and Ian Russell (3:50.24 - raising funds for Dementia Revolution) also put in good times. Bob Green (4:09.22) claimed one of the club ballot places, and it couldn’t have been more perfect as his wife Kerry Bird Green (4:34.55) did too.

The first lady to pass the finish line by Buckingham Palace was Gail Davies (4:22.43, raising money for Breast Cancer Now), followed by Sam Fox (4:31.59, raising more than £1,000 for the Ovarian Care Fund in her first marathon), and Steph Scott (4:45.21, raising money for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance).

Four club runners took on the Authorpe 10k fun run hosted by Louth Athletic Club.

First back for the club and fifth overall was Martin Chapman (44.33), knocking 3 mins off last year’s time.

Rebecca Grice.

Robin Harrison and Susie Jackson ran together, finishing in 55.00.

Elaine Broomfield (1:07.58) smashed her course PB by 2 mins.

Easter Monday saw two members take on the Peak Rail 7, organised by Matlock AC, a multi-terrain out and back race including bridges and steps along gravel, dirt and tarmac paths that run alongside the Peak railway line.

The aim was to beat the steam train, which Stuart Cragg and Angela Thompson both managed to do with about five minutes to spare.

Angela Thompson and Stuart Cragg. dY5wYWmM3dczroe2DsXo

Angela finished 38th from 215 competitors in a time of 50.06, also the third lady home.

Stuart finished 52nd in a time of 51.20.

Rebecca Grice took part in the Ackworth Half Marathon.

She finished in a time of 2:20.47, her second fastest half marathon time.

Paul Wilson completed the Highland Fling, which called for a 6am start for the 53-mile ultra marathon that follows the West Highland Way, Scotland’s oldest official long distance footpath, through the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Parks.

Paul finished in an incredible time of 11:19.36.