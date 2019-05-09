Wheelers showing big improvements

Alford Wheelers Cycling Club’s Tuesday League race saw a big improvement on previous weeks, with all riders recording times under the 30-minute mark.

This landmark equals an average speed of 20mph-plus.

The top three Wheelers were Stuart Hardy who clocked 22min 20secs, Henry Heyes (23.59) and Phil Heyes (24.04).

The fastest time of the evening was recorded by Sam Bradley, a former Wheeler now riding for Ellmore Factory Racing, who crossed the line in a great time of 21.51.

Thursday night saw the competition change to Alford’s circuit time trial over 18 miles through the lanes around Aby and Burrell.

A very cold evening saw only three riders complete the course.

Ben Shucksmith, of Ellmore Factory Racing, was first home in 45min 01secs.

He was followed by Wayne Mountain in 52.32 and the club’s para-cyclist Julian Earl (1hr 16min 43secs) who is always determined to finish no matter what.

A group of five Alford riders headed to Donington on Sunday to ride in the Spalding 25 Time Trial.

Another chilly morning greeted the riders who also had to contend with an helpful wind, but all five completed the course.

Craig Lamb was quickest of the Wheelers back in 1hr 01min 49secs, followed by Paul Ripley (1.04.16), Pete Odling (1.05.55), Brendan Thomas (1.13.34), and John Burton (1.17.23).