Wheelers clocking personal best times

The last full week of time trials concluded the season for the Alford Wheelers and brought a clutch of best performances from the members.

Guest rider Stuart Wells was quickest at the Wheelers’ Tuesday night league on the Gunby course.

Wells clocked a rapid 20min 36secs to finish almost two minutes clear of fastest Alford rider, and runner-up, Stuart Hardy (22.26).

Another guest rider, Gaz Poulson, completed the top three places.

He finished in a time of 22.33.

Other rides to note personal best performances came from Terry Dodsworth (24.56) and Carl Toon (25.56) on a good evening of racing from all riders.

A strong head wind greeted riders on Thursday night at the Bilsby course which bothered a few, but all finished.

Guest riders filled the top three places, headed again by Stuart Wells in 21min 30secs.

Mark Muxlow was second-quickest over the course in 24.10, and Olly Edwards finished third in 25.16.

There were more course PBs for the Wheelers for Jessica Leeman with 28.05, as well as the in-form Carl Toon (27.25) and Terry Dodsworth (26.05).

More good performances despite the weather being against the riders.

On Sunday, Alford fielded eight club members at the LRRA 25-mile Time Trial Championship.

The event was held on the Boston course which is made up of long straights, and the weather was reasonably good for all.

There were personal best rides once more for Jessica Leeman, in 1hr 13min 17secs and Terry Dodsworth (1.07.59).

Ed Kaye was quickest Alford rider on the day, breaking the hour mark with 58min 16secs.

Other Wheelers times were Paul Ripley (1.01.21), Wayne Mountain (1.05.44), Paul Griffiths (1.09.48), Brendan Thomas (1.10.30) and John Burton (1.16.05). Good performances all round.

The final event of the season is the LRRA 10-mile Time Trial Championships.

This will be held in October.