Welcome return to crease

Skegness will return to action on Saturday, travelling to Belton Park for a South Lincs and Border League Premier Division contest.

The entire SLBL fixture card was wiped out by the weather at the weekend.

Each team due to play received eight points after matches were either cancelled or abandoned because of the rain.

One of the games that did get started was at Richmond Drive where the fourth-placed seasiders entertained third-placed Woodhall Spa.

Spa won the toss and elected to field, but five overs into the match the rain arrived and brought proceedings to an end.

Skipper Reece Brant had made 12 and Pete Houghton two as the seasiders reached 14 not out.

Skegness Seconds, who had no game on Saturday, are back in action this weekend when Belton Park Seconds are the visitors to Richmond Drive on Sunday.

Both contests start 1pm.

Alford and District CC will also resume action this weekend as they host Scunthorpe Town Thirds in the Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division on Saturday (1pm).

The East Lindsey side travel to Louth Taverners on Sunday (1.30pm).

Alford Ladies suffered a double defeat in the Lincolnshire Women’s League on Sunday.

Orton Park claimed nine-wicket and 117-run victories.

This weekend they host Bourne in a double header, 11am and 2pm.