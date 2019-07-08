Ward races to 22nd at Donington

G&S Racing Kawasaki’s Milo Ward was in action at Donington Park at the weekend, where he recorded a 22nd place in the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 championship.

The round took place as a support class to the World Superbike championship event at the Leicestershire circuit.

It was always going to be a difficult race for Ward as there was just one free practice and one solitary qualifying session to find a good set up prior to the race.

But he went about his business in a very professional way and secured a start from the seventh row.

The pace was faster than usual but Ward got his head down and brought the big Kawasaki home in a strong 22nd place.

Team manager Tom Fisher said: “It was always going to be a big ask to get up into a point-scoring position but Milo learned an awful lot about the bike and its performance this weekend and rode a good, safe race for us.

“We had very little track time and there was a lot of hanging around all day each time as the free practice session was in early evening on Friday followed by just one qualifier on Saturday evening prior to the 14-lap race on Sunday at 6pm.”

The next round of the championship is at Snetterton in Norfolk over the weekend of July 19-21 when the two Stock 600 riders TJ Toms and Kevin Keyes will be back in action in their championship while Milo Ward will be contesting the next round of the Stock 1000 series.